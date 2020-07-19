Rose Henkenhaf

Rose Doris Henkenhaf







Rose Doris Henkenhaf age 85 passed away peacefully on May 28. Born in Manigotagan, Manitoba, Canada, she was a long time resident of Roswell, relocating there in 1976 when her husband started the bus company. She was highly involved in the golf community and volunteered her time to several organizations. As her health declined she moved to assisted living in Albuquerque. The final week of her life was spent at her daughter's home under hospice care and surrounded by family, friends and much love.



She was predeceased by her husband Manfred, her parents and 10 siblings, with her being the last surviving of her family. She is survived by daughters Karen (Bruce) Schnerch, Melanie (Greg) Gaddy and son Manfred Buddy Henkenhaf, five grandchildern, Nathan



Shawn and Kyle Schnerch, Christina and Shanda Gaddy, eight great-grandchildren Tyler, Kylin, Camille Jillian and Cooper Schnerch, Christa Quintana, Brianna Schnerch and Giselle Gaddy.



We are grateful for the care and concern provided at Westwind House, especially to Maria and Elva. Armada Hospice Care and Footprints Staffing provided 24 hour care for Mom with much compassion . Dr. Patrick Rivera was her gracious primary care provider. The doctors and nurses at Presbyterian Unit 4 C went above and beyond easing her safe discharge home.



Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of her life will take place at a later date given the COVID crisis.







Mom, In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts



you hold a place no one will



ever fill.





