Rose L. Valdez
|
Age 99, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm with a Memorial Service to follow, located at Strong-Thorne Chapel, 1100 Coal Ave. SE. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 27, 2019