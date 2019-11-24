Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Louise Bumstead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Louise Bumstead 87, a long time resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 following a long illness.



Rose was a graduate of Albuquerque High School in 1950. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and served as a past president of her chapter.



Rose was a homemaker, gardener, painter, seamstress and porcelain doll maker. Rose was the recipient of many awards from the New Mexico State Fair for her roses, wedding dress, gown, porcelain dolls and their vintage clothing.



Rose is survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law, Linda Vidal of Colorado, Barbara Jan Sunny and Gary Sunny of California. Rose is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law, Brenda Catt of California, Michelle Yates and Rick Yates of Texas, and Stephanie Catt of Arizona. Rose



was blessed



with five



grandchildren, Jennifer



Ryder and



husband David of California, Jecoa Catt and fiance Aminda Munoz of Texas, Lesley Tate and husband Travis of California, and Anastasia Richards and



husband Ryan of Arizona. Rose was also blessed with six great-grandchildren,



Caiden Ryder, Jackson



Ryder, Makenna Ryder,



Corbin Tate, Chloe Tate,



and Ryker Richards.



Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Roger Bumstead and grandson Joey Yates.



Per Rose's request no service will be held.



