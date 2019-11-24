Rose Louise Bumstead

Rose Louise Bumstead 87, a long time resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 following a long illness.

Rose was a graduate of Albuquerque High School in 1950. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and served as a past president of her chapter.

Rose was a homemaker, gardener, painter, seamstress and porcelain doll maker. Rose was the recipient of many awards from the New Mexico State Fair for her roses, wedding dress, gown, porcelain dolls and their vintage clothing.

Rose is survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law, Linda Vidal of Colorado, Barbara Jan Sunny and Gary Sunny of California. Rose is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law, Brenda Catt of California, Michelle Yates and Rick Yates of Texas, and Stephanie Catt of Arizona. Rose

was blessed

with five

grandchildren, Jennifer

Ryder and

husband David of California, Jecoa Catt and fiance Aminda Munoz of Texas, Lesley Tate and husband Travis of California, and Anastasia Richards and

husband Ryan of Arizona. Rose was also blessed with six great-grandchildren,

Caiden Ryder, Jackson

Ryder, Makenna Ryder,

Corbin Tate, Chloe Tate,

and Ryker Richards.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Roger Bumstead and grandson Joey Yates.

Per Rose's request no service will be held.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
