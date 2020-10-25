Rose Lucero

Rose M. Lucero







Rose M Lucero, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, went home to our Lord on 10/01/2020. Born Feb 23, 1924.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Elias Lucero, her parents, Lorenzo and Luisa Martinez, and her brother Bobby Martinez. She is survived by her daughter Yvonne Saavedra, grand daughter Marti Padilla (Spouse Robert), her grandson Marcus Saavedra (Spouse Judy), her great grandsons Dylan Saavedra and Jordan Saavedra (partner Amanda), and her great-great -granddaughter Maleyah Saavedra.



Rose was of the most loving, caring human beings on this earth. She was known amongst the family for her Monday lunches and her beans and home made tortillas. Services have been postponed to a later date to be announced due to Covid 19.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store