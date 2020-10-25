1/1
Rose Lucero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Lucero



Rose M Lucero, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, went home to our Lord on 10/01/2020. Born Feb 23, 1924.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Elias Lucero, her parents, Lorenzo and Luisa Martinez, and her brother Bobby Martinez. She is survived by her daughter Yvonne Saavedra, grand daughter Marti Padilla (Spouse Robert), her grandson Marcus Saavedra (Spouse Judy), her great grandsons Dylan Saavedra and Jordan Saavedra (partner Amanda), and her great-great -granddaughter Maleyah Saavedra.

Rose was of the most loving, caring human beings on this earth. She was known amongst the family for her Monday lunches and her beans and home made tortillas. Services have been postponed to a later date to be announced due to Covid 19.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved