Rose Marie Blakey
Rosemarie "Rose" Blakey, 82, loving mother, grandmother and teacher passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She fought breast cancer courageously for over twenty years.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 4301 Bryn Mawr Dr. NE, followed by a Christian funeral service and reception. Please visit our online guestbook for Rosemarie at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019