Rose M. Finn
Rose Finn passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born in 1927 in Arkansas City, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Ethel Karnes, siblings Andrew Karnes, Betty Conley, John Karnes, Joan Tomasi and Mary Trippy and husbands Charles Flickinger in 1971 and Milton Finn in 2002. She is survived by her brother Jim (Irma) Karnes and children Teresa Thompson, John (Billie) Flickinger, Michael Flickinger, Robert (Valorie) Flickinger, Joan (Jim) Muzzulin, David (Sue) Flickinger, Mark Flickinger and step daughter Barbara (Rick) Miller. Rose had 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She retired from Littleton Public Schools in Colorado. Interment will be at Littleton Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019