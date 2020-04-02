Rose Marie Collins (1929 - 2020)
Interment
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandia Memory Gardens
Obituary
Rose Marie Collins



Rose Marie Collins, age 90, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN on November 20, 1929, to Ever Lee and Avis Jolly.

Rose Marie attended Albuquerque High and went on to marry Dale E. Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Rose Marie is survived by daughter, Donna Maria Collins of Redding, CA; son, George Lee Collins of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Shirley Raymond and Francis Lynn of Albuquerque, NM; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; and other family and friends.

An interment service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Sandia Memory

Gardens.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
