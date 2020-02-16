Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary Chavez. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM FRENCH-University 1111 University Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM FRENCH-University 1111 University Blvd NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Mary Chavez







Rose Mary Chavez, age 80, a devoted, loving wife, neighbor, friend and sister-



in-Christ, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020.



Rose Mary was born in Cuchillo, New Mexico to Sam and Irene Garcia. She was raised in both Cuchillo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Upon marriage to Edward Chavez in 1973, she moved with her husband to the South Valley in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Edward "Eddie" Chavez. Also, surviving are her loving siblings, sister, Gladys (Garcia) Aragon of Las Cruces; brother, Sam "Eloy" Garcia of Las Cruces; and brother, Benjamin Garcia, Sr (sister-in-law, Lily) of Las Cruces. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and numerous loving relatives and friends.



Rose Mary, as many people knew her, was a dedicated wife, friend, and neighbor, but first and foremost was her love for Christ. She was dedicated to serving her Rock of Salvation Church family and its community. Rose Mary gave monetarily, along with her love and time freely, to assist many of those in need. Rose Mary will be greatly missed by her loving family and those whose lives she touched.



Rose Mary's family is forever indebted to the countless neighbors, family members, and friends that attended to her care over the past several years. Your kindness and love will never be forgotten.



Serving as Honorary Pall Bearers will be Benjamin Garcia Sr. (brother), Sam "Eloy" Garcia (brother), Benjamin Garcia Jr (nephew), Jimmy Chavez (nephew), Mike Chavez (cousin), Bruce Sedore (neighbor), John Romero (neighbor), Arturo Diaz (friend), and Arturo Nunez (friend).



A Memorial Service will be held at FRENCH-University, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m. with a Reception to follow from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Rose Mary at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



