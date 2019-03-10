Rose Mary (Gonzales) Padilla

Rose Mary (Gonzales) Padilla



Merciful Lord on March 6, 2019. Rose came to the end of her journey at home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Deacon Julian Padilla; and her daughter, Christina

Rose was born and raised in Roy, NM the fourth of nine children. Rose was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her son, Ernest Padilla; daughter, Yolanda Padilla-Vigil and her husband, David Vigil and their son, Carlos; daughter, Debbie Mascarenas and her husband, Joe; son, Tony Padilla and his wife, Nannette and their son Anthony; son, Ronald Padilla and his wife, Windee and his daughters, Julianna and Ronna; granddaughter,

ish for 50 years where her husband Julian, had served as Deacon. She and Deacon Julian were also active in the Catholic Charismatic Hispanic prayer group.

A Prayer Vigil and Rosary will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Holy Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Queen of Heaven Catholic

Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque. The family requests no flowers, but should friends desire, memorial contributions

Please visit our online guestbook for Rose at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
