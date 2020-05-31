Rose Mateyka
Rose Mateyka, age 90, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. She was born on Tuesday, December 24, 1929, in Chicago Heights, IL. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Mateyka; loving mother to her children, Susan of Albuquerque, NM, Sally of Steger, IL, and Thomas of Santee, CA; and dear sister of Dolores Chudada of Palm Springs, CA. Rose was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. She was a fantastic baker and cook and enjoyed reading and spending time in her garden. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Chicago Heights, IL. Please visit our online guestbook for Rose at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
