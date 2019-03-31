Rose Stapleton

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Stapleton.

Rose Stapleton



Rose Stapleton,

age 97, passed

away Sunday,

March 24, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Rose was

born in

Unterwart,

Austria Sunday, August 21, 1921. Her family

moved to Chicago, IL in 1923. Rose married her music teacher, Bill Stapleton, in 1941. She taught piano and organ for forty years. In 2005 she moved to New Mexico to be near her daughter. Rose is survived by her daughter,

Pamela Vance; her

son-in-law, William Vance; her step-granddaughter

and family Karina, Alain, Alexandre and Katherine Gauthier; grandson, Jeffery Vance; and brother, Joseph F. Szabo. She is also survived by many, much loved nieces and nephews, Penny Lemon,

Robert and Barbara Barber, Patricia Barber, Jo-Carol Clark, Susan Stables, Peggy Szabo, Joseph C. Szabo, and Clark and Diana Szabo. Surviving friends are Ginger

Tankersley and

Margaret

Morgan. She had many friends in Chicago, especially the

Durkin family, Janiece

Krajewski, Jean Turner and members of the Morgan Park Baptist Church. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresia Szabo; her husband, William B. Stapleton; her son, William J. Stapleton; her sister, Margaret Barber; and sister-in-law, Shirley Szabo. Burial will be private. Please visit our online guestbook for Rose at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.