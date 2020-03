Rosella G. ArnettRosella G. Arnett, age 82, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Bernalillo, NM. Rosella retired from PNM in 1995 after 20 years of service.Her husband Joe was her world. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Rosella was a avid sports fan. No one would go between her and the TV during the Dallas Cowboys games. She loved watching her grandkids play High School sports; and was an amazing cook and baker. Everyone loved eating at her house.She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Reina Babbitt; brother Manuel Babbitt, granddaughter, Alexis Griego; and daughter-in-law Michelle Arnett.Rosella is survived by husband of 59 years, Joseph B. Arnett; her children Joseph Jr. (Debbie), Janet (Brad), John (Jessica), and Julie (Tepe); grandchildren, Tristan (Natalie), Mikeah, Richard (Shawna), Bryan (Shellie), Krystal (Jim), Jonathan (Marisa), Jason (Ashley), Jonah, Jailyn, Justin (McKenna), Rylee, and Teya; great-grandchildren, Maya, Anthony, Kody, Lane, Nathan, and LJ; sister, Josephine Montano (Norman); and many other relatives and friends.The Arnett Family would like to thank Presbyterian Kaseman Hospice Unit for the exceptional compassionate care they provided. Services will be private.