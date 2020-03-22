Rosella G. Arnett
Rosella G. Arnett, age 82, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Bernalillo, NM. Rosella retired from PNM in 1995 after 20 years of service.
Her husband Joe was her world. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Rosella was a avid sports fan. No one would go between her and the TV during the Dallas Cowboys games. She loved watching her grandkids play High School sports; and was an amazing cook and baker. Everyone loved eating at her house.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Reina Babbitt; brother Manuel Babbitt, granddaughter, Alexis Griego; and daughter-in-law Michelle Arnett.
Rosella is survived by husband of 59 years, Joseph B. Arnett; her children Joseph Jr. (Debbie), Janet (Brad), John (Jessica), and Julie (Tepe); grandchildren, Tristan (Natalie), Mikeah, Richard (Shawna), Bryan (Shellie), Krystal (Jim), Jonathan (Marisa), Jason (Ashley), Jonah, Jailyn, Justin (McKenna), Rylee, and Teya; great-grandchildren, Maya, Anthony, Kody, Lane, Nathan, and LJ; sister, Josephine Montano (Norman); and many other relatives and friends.
The Arnett Family would like to thank Presbyterian Kaseman Hospice Unit for the exceptional compassionate care they provided. Services will be private.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020