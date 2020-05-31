Rosemary Castanuela
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Castanuela



On Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, Rosemary Castanuela wife, mother, grandmother, sister passed away suddenly at the age of 63.

She is survived by her husband, Pete Castanuela; her daughter, Karen and her husband Ricardo; grandchildren, Eric, Brayden and Baylie; son, Kevin and his partner Ramsey; son, Korey and his wife Gabrielle; grandchildren, Antonio, Caroline, and Rosalie, and son Christopher; nephew, Michael and wife Evangeline; god children, Debra, Jacob and Carlos. She will also be remembered by her brother, Louis; brother, Raymond and wife Nancy; sisters, Angel, Cathy and Missy; cousin, Danny and wife Debbie; as well as all of her nieces and nephews, and so many more.

Rosemary was a dedicated respiratory therapist for over 40 years. She loved her patients and coworkers at Kindred Hospital. She was a mom to many and will surely be missed by the many of people who's lives she touched. Rest In Peace Mama Rose.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A visitation will be from

9:30 to 10:00. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. Directfuneralservicesabq.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Direct Funeral and Cremation Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved