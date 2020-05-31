Rosemary Castanuela
On Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, Rosemary Castanuela wife, mother, grandmother, sister passed away suddenly at the age of 63.
She is survived by her husband, Pete Castanuela; her daughter, Karen and her husband Ricardo; grandchildren, Eric, Brayden and Baylie; son, Kevin and his partner Ramsey; son, Korey and his wife Gabrielle; grandchildren, Antonio, Caroline, and Rosalie, and son Christopher; nephew, Michael and wife Evangeline; god children, Debra, Jacob and Carlos. She will also be remembered by her brother, Louis; brother, Raymond and wife Nancy; sisters, Angel, Cathy and Missy; cousin, Danny and wife Debbie; as well as all of her nieces and nephews, and so many more.
Rosemary was a dedicated respiratory therapist for over 40 years. She loved her patients and coworkers at Kindred Hospital. She was a mom to many and will surely be missed by the many of people who's lives she touched. Rest In Peace Mama Rose.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A visitation will be from
9:30 to 10:00. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. Directfuneralservicesabq.com
On Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, Rosemary Castanuela wife, mother, grandmother, sister passed away suddenly at the age of 63.
She is survived by her husband, Pete Castanuela; her daughter, Karen and her husband Ricardo; grandchildren, Eric, Brayden and Baylie; son, Kevin and his partner Ramsey; son, Korey and his wife Gabrielle; grandchildren, Antonio, Caroline, and Rosalie, and son Christopher; nephew, Michael and wife Evangeline; god children, Debra, Jacob and Carlos. She will also be remembered by her brother, Louis; brother, Raymond and wife Nancy; sisters, Angel, Cathy and Missy; cousin, Danny and wife Debbie; as well as all of her nieces and nephews, and so many more.
Rosemary was a dedicated respiratory therapist for over 40 years. She loved her patients and coworkers at Kindred Hospital. She was a mom to many and will surely be missed by the many of people who's lives she touched. Rest In Peace Mama Rose.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A visitation will be from
9:30 to 10:00. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. Directfuneralservicesabq.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.