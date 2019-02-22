Rosemary I. Tenorio
|
Rosemary I.
Tenorio, age 74, went into the arms of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 10, 1944. She was a member of Uptown Church where she taught Sunday School for 35 years.
Rosemary is survived by husband of 51 years, Filimon Tenorio of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Valerie Tenorio of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Dolores Jane Jaramillo (Atenacio), Dolores Nunez of Moreno Valley, CA; brothers, Isaac Valdez (Dorothy) of Espanola, NM, and Richard Valdez of Manzano, NM.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 am, at Uptown Church, 1613 Arizona NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Interment will
be scheduled at
a later date.
In lieu of
flowers donations may be given in Rosemary's honor to Uptown Church missions fund. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
