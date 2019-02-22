Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary I. Tenorio. View Sign

Tenorio, age 74, went into the arms of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 10, 1944. She was a member of Uptown Church where she taught Sunday School for 35 years.



Rosemary is survived by husband of 51 years, Filimon Tenorio of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Valerie Tenorio of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Dolores Jane Jaramillo (Atenacio), Dolores Nunez of Moreno Valley, CA; brothers, Isaac Valdez (Dorothy) of Espanola, NM, and Richard Valdez of Manzano, NM.



Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 am, at Uptown Church, 1613 Arizona NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.



flowers donations may be given in Rosemary's honor to Uptown Church missions fund. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE

Albuquerque , NM 87110

(505) 884-1188 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 22, 2019

