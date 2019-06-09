Rosemary Lyle

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Lyle.
Service Information
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin
9502 4th St NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary
on the corner of Fourth Street and Alameda
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Albuquerque Country Club
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rosemary Aragon Lyle



Rosemary Aragon Lyle went to our Lord on June 5, 2019.

Rosemary was born and raised in Espanola, New Mexico, one of three daughters of Paul and Virginia Aragon. She worked as a civil servant during the Cold War to ensure our Nation's security.

Later she became an entrepreneur using only her will and her strength. She is survived by her loving husband, Orlando W. Lyle, her son, James P. Lyle, her daughter, Charlene LeSage and her grandchildren, Daniel A. Lyle and Alison LeSage. She had a fire and passion for life and was a force of nature.

Mass will be held in her honor at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary on the corner of Fourth Street and Alameda on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. A reception in her honor will follow at 12:00 noon at the Albuquerque Country Club. Instead of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in her honor to the Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.