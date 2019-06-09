Rosemary Aragon Lyle
Rosemary Aragon Lyle went to our Lord on June 5, 2019.
Rosemary was born and raised in Espanola, New Mexico, one of three daughters of Paul and Virginia Aragon. She worked as a civil servant during the Cold War to ensure our Nation's security.
Later she became an entrepreneur using only her will and her strength. She is survived by her loving husband, Orlando W. Lyle, her son, James P. Lyle, her daughter, Charlene LeSage and her grandchildren, Daniel A. Lyle and Alison LeSage. She had a fire and passion for life and was a force of nature.
Mass will be held in her honor at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary on the corner of Fourth Street and Alameda on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. A reception in her honor will follow at 12:00 noon at the Albuquerque Country Club. Instead of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in her honor to the Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019