1/1
Rosemary Saur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Diane Eklund Saur



Rosemary Diane Eklund Saur, born February 21, 1940, peacefully passed away after a short illness on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Rosemary was born in Willmar, MN where she attended a one room school near Eagle Lake through the 6th grade. She graduated as a valedictorian of Willmar high school class 1958.

She graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN in 1962. After graduation, Rosemary was employed by the Forest Lake high school as the first female science teacher in this school system. On June 15, 1963 she married Warren Saur at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar.

Moving to Goleta, CA in 1968 she attended the University of California Santa Barbara, where she received her Masters and PhD in educational psychology. Upon graduation from UCSB in 1979, Rosemary joined the faculty of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY. Becoming fluent in American Sign Language, she achieved the position of NTID Chairman of the support team at the college of Science and Engineering at RIT. Under her leadership as the Primary Investigator, Rosemary's team received the US Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring in 2001. Rosemary was a member of the faculty at NTID for 28 years, retiring in 2007.

Rosemary was an avid reader, passing on her prolific collection of books to family and friends. She also enjoyed needlework and knitting. Many of her creations are considered works of art.

She was recently an active member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Albuquerque, NM. Previously an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, Goleta, CA, she served as organist. Rosemary also served as President of the church council at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Pittsford, NY.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Latimer and Margaret Eklund; and brother, Peter Eklund. She is survived by her husband, Warren Saur; sons, Michael (Taixiang) and Daniel (Karen); daughter, Maureen (Jeff) Barbour; and seven grandchildren, Ariel Lin, Emily Saur, Carl Saur, Grant Saur and Erik Saur, Kayla Barbour and Amanda Barbour; and sister, Daphne (Morrie) Evenson.

Funeral arrangements are currently being planned for a later date in Willmar, MN. Please visit our online guest book for Rosemary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved