Rosemary Wilson
Rosemary Wilson



Rosemary

Wilson, 70, a resident of EspaÃ±ola, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with her loving family by her side following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wilson; biological parents, Salomon and Aurelia Sanchez; Godfather who raised her as his daughter, Hilario Sanchez. Rosemary was very strong in faith. Her love and trust in God shined through in all things she did in life. Rosemary battled through 5 years of repeated diagnosis always with determination and undoubting strength to beat the odds. Rosemary's love for life and family beamed with only a simple smile. Rosemary won her battles here on earth and has been given the prize of eternity in paradise. She will be missed dearly. Mrs. Wilson is survived by her children, Jeremy Gauld, Dominic Wilson and Michelle Vallo and husband Darrell; God-mother who raised her like a daughter, Dora Sanchez; brothers and sisters, Yolanda Dittemore and husband Roger, Pete Sanchez, Michael Sanchez and wife Rosy, Sandra

Cordova and husband Sammy and Aurelia Hernandez; God-brother and God-sister who was raised as a brother and sister, Priscilla Hansen and Ronny Sanchez; grandchildren, Jeffery, Jasmine, Heaven Arellano (Lucas), Jacob, AJ Vallo, Cameron and Gabriel Wilson, Levi, Ian Vallo; great-grandchildren, Madox and Avianna Arellano; very special dear friend, Berlinda Ortiz, plus numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Rosary of Divine Mercy will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the resident of Darrell and Michelle Vallo. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 100 Calle de la Canada in Santa Cruz, with a burial to follow immediately after mass at San Carlos Cemetery Alameda Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87113. The family of Rosemary Wilson has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the EspaÃ±ola Valley. 505-747-7477 â€"

www.devargasfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Rosary
06:30 PM
the resident of Darrell and Michelle Vallo
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
SEP
8
Burial
San Carlos Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 662-2400
