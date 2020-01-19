Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosenaldo Filadelfio "Phil" Valdez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosenaldo Filadelfio Valdez (Phil)







Dad was 85 years old when he closed his eyes for the last time after the battle of battles with



cancer. To the very end Dad maintained his composure, his sense of humor, and his unselfish generosity of happiness despite the reality he was facing. Dad's courage could not be matched.



Phil was born in



N.M spending most of his adult life in Colorado working and supporting his famiy. Phil was married for 60 plus years to his beautiful bride Lucinez Chavez. Together they reared eight children: Phyllis (Mena) Sanchez (husband Tony Tootsie), Thresa (Tess) Valdez (deceased), Barbara Waters (husband Brad), Mice Elf (Joe Luis Valdez, his only favorite son), Diane Valdez (deceased), Berna Golden (husband Adam), Cynthia Sears (husband James), and Kimberly (AKA Purple Carpet Kim) Montoya (husband Carl). Phil also leaves behind his sister Patricia, brothers Raymond and Benny; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Preceding Phil were his parents Ramon and Estefinita Valdez, brother Joe Luis, and sister Rose. Most of the immediate family were able to visit Phil and Inez during his last few months. Thank you.



An Army Veteran, honorably discharged, later worked 27 years for the VA in Grand Junction Colorado. He retired. He and Inez moved back to NM doing partime work to stay busy. They visited their Colorado family as work and weather permitted.



A self taught musician Phil could play the guitar like no other. When Dad picked up his guitar his smile and joy flowed from his fingertips. Man could he play!



I, Mice Elf, would like to extend my gratitude to the Presbyterian Medical Staff for all the excellent care of our Father. I also thank Harmony Hospice for the awesome care and kindness he received and especially from Dexter (Dex). Thank you.



And not to be forgotten Ms. Anne Carol Hayes. His friend, my friend, our friend.



Without her support in this toughest of times would surely have been more difficult. Thank you.



Dad was always so appreciative of the care he received from Mice Elf, his McGyver, and his eldest daughter Mena who went above and beyond traveling from Colorado to New Mexico every other week to help me with Dad's care . . . almost getting fired a few times . . . ha! Thanks to Tony Tootsie too.



Dad you are missed and will always be remembered with all the love and respect you deserve. I take comfort in the fact that you are with us always. I have a sneaky feeling, Dad, you are sitting in the back of your pickup with your brother Joe Luis, looking at the purple flowers. How cool! "You do you Dad. You do you."



We miss you and love you so much,







BoBo



