Roshi Alfred Jitsudo Mugai Ancheta
Zen monk, priest, teacher, and printmaker Roshi Alfred Jitsudo Mugai Ancheta passed from this life on May 9, 2020 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While Roshi was in decline with dementia for the past several years, he was still fairly healthy and able to work in his garden. Things took a turn for the worse, and he rested peacefully on hospice in preparation for his passing. During that time, family, friends and students were able to come to his home to bid farewell. After being in a coma for three days he suddenly opened his eyes. Everyone present at his home quickly gathered in a circle around him. Loving energy seemed to fill the room as he passed from his body.
Ancheta was born in Embudo, New Mexico in 1943 to Henry Aguilar Ancheta and Marilena Guiterrez and spent his youth in Northern New Mexico and Long Beach, California. After serving in the U.S. Army as a medic, he studied at Long Beach Community College and Cal State Fullerton. In 1972, he emigrated to British Columbia, Canada, where he homesteaded and farmed. While living in Canada, he commuted to Southern California to study with Maezumi Roshi for a decade before moving to Los Angeles and ordaining as a Zen monk. Ancheta was the first resident monk at the Zen Mountain Center and was responsible for building roads into the undeveloped property, drilling wells, installing solar power, and assisting with construction of the Zendo, Buddha Hall, kitchen, and residential areas. He later oversaw all retreats, workshops, and events at Zen Mountain Center until 1994, where he developed programs for at-risk youth and HIV/AIDS patients and their caregivers.
In 1992, Ancheta was chosen to be one of twelve Dharma Successors of Japanese Zen master Hakuyu Taizan Maezumi Roshi, founder of the Zen Center of Los Angeles. He also received Dharma transmission from Roshi Bernie Tetsugen Glassman in the Zen Peacemaker Order. In 1995 he founded the Hidden Mountain Zen Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was abbot for several years. In addition, he supported his students in establishing Zen practice centers in Santa Fe and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ancheta has seven Dharma successors in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado.
One of the first American Hispanic Zen teachers, Ancheta worked to promote peace and interfaith understanding and was committed to bringing the Dharma to a wider audience. He was the co-founder of the Center for the Promotion of Peace in Albuquerque, taught meditation at the Santa Fe Maximum Security prison, conducted homeless retreats, and worked with the Wise Men and Women mentoring program for Albuquerque schools. Ancheta participated in two transformative interfaith retreats at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, organized by Zen Peacemakers. Passionate about living his Zen practice, Ancheta served on the Board of Directors for the Center for Action and Contemplation, a Catholic social services and meditation establishment. After 9/11, Ancheta co-sponsored a symposium in Albuquerque with Jewish and Muslim leaders to enter into dialog on religious tolerance. One of his greatest legacies was the profound and meaningful influence he had on the lives of countless Zen students who studied with him over the years.
In semi-retirement, Ancheta became a skilled woodblock printmaker, often collaborating on pieces with his wife, artist Diana Stetson. Printed from woodblocks and linoleum blocks, Ancheta's original work is in fine collections around the country; notably, Alan Arkin admired and collected his work. Buddhist iconography provided central themes in his prints, as well as current New Mexican images. His work was chosen for Santa Fe's annual Contemporary Spanish Market poster in 2015.
Ancheta was adored by his family and is survived by his wife, Diana Stetson; daughter Serena Grace Ancheta Frisina; and stepson Ezra Elm Buller.
In lieu of flowers, Ancheta requested that memorial gifts be made to the Center for the Promotion of Peace (https://www.promotionofpeace.org) or the Zen Peacemakers
Order(https://zenpeacemakers.org).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.