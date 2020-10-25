1/1
Rosie Armijo
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Rosie Armijo



Rosie Armijo, age 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She entered this world on March 30, 1931, and grew up in Corrales, New Mexico.

She loved spending time with her family, and hosting holiday gatherings. One of her favorite hobbies was to do research on her family tree. Rosie always enjoyed the family lake trips, and although she did not swim much, she was the certified tent watcher. She had a love for animals, especially her pet dogs. One of her favorite past times was to follow her grandson around many states and watch him play basketball. She made it known to everyone that she was his number one fan, and you could always find her watching from the half-court line.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Frank Armijo. She is survived by her daughter, Elisa Armijo, and significant other Niles Dockery; grandchildren, Chanelle and Isaiah Dockery; and brother, Alfred Targhetta. She will be missed by her family and many friends.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
