Rosie AyalaRosie Ayala, age 89, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. She devoted her life to family andtreasured herfriends. Rosiewas a beautiful,caring womanwho loved tocook, decorateher home, listento music, danceand go fishing. We feelblessed to be left with so many precious memories.Rosie was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Carm; her mother, Frances Resendez and stepfather, Felipe Resendez, and by her sisters, Stella Valdez and Mary Salas.She is survived by her four children, Jean Luna, Jack Ayala and wife Anna, Yolanda Sanchez, Valerie Smith and husband Mike; five grandchildren, Renee, Dante,Derek, Jack and Nicole; six great grandchildren, Jaeden, Aiden,Mallory, Xavier,Lauren andAngelina; as well as other familymembers andfriends wholoved and willmiss her.A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE., on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.A Reception will follow at the Moose Lodge2121 Edith Blvd. NE.Arrangements by:Direct Funeral services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008

