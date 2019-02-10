Rosie Ayala
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosie Ayala.
Rosie Ayala, age 89, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. She devoted her life to family and
treasured her
friends. Rosie
was a beautiful,
caring woman
who loved to
cook, decorate
her home, listen
to music, dance
and go fishing. We feel
blessed to be left with so many precious memories.
Rosie was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Carm; her mother, Frances Resendez and stepfather, Felipe Resendez, and by her sisters, Stella Valdez and Mary Salas.
She is survived by her four children, Jean Luna, Jack Ayala and wife Anna, Yolanda Sanchez, Valerie Smith and husband Mike; five grandchildren, Renee, Dante,
Derek, Jack and Nicole; six great grandchildren, Jaeden, Aiden,
Mallory, Xavier,
Lauren and
Angelina; as well as other family
members and
friends who
loved and will
miss her.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE., on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
A Reception will follow at the Moose Lodge
2121 Edith Blvd. NE.
directfuneralservicesabq.com
Arrangements by:
Direct Funeral services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019