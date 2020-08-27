Rosina Marino







Rosina Marino, age 87, born in Bosque, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 24, 2020. Mrs. Marino is survived by her son, Richard Marino and Diana Summerville; Grandsons, Stephen Marino, Paul Marino and wife, Rose-Anna, Andre Summerville; Granddaughter, Dominique Summerville; Great-grandchildren, Antoinette Marino, Paul Marino Jr.; Sisters, Ida Perez, Pauline Garcia and husband, Cecil, Jenny Sanchez and husband, Ray; sister-in laws, Lucy Lopez Elsie Ulibarri and husband, Herman; Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Marino was preceded in death by her husband, George Marino; Sister, Lela Chavez; Brothers, Antonio Lopez, Ross Lopez, Frank Lopez, Carlos Lopez; and Special niece, Mercy Chavez. The family is especially grateful to the Hospice Care Team at Kaseman Presbyterian and would like to thank the following people for their loving care to Mrs. Marino; Alyssa, Fabian, Mila and Ginny. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Gabaldon Memorial chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. with a Rosary to be recited by Annabelle Molina Muniz at 7:00p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Services 1818 Coal Ave. SE at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Pallbearers will be, Russell Sanchez, Aaron Lopez, Stephen Marino, Paul Marino, John Montoya, Mario Trujillo, Anthony Perez, Ruben Chavez.





