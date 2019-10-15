Rosita P. Smith
Rosita P. Smith, nee Platero. Born in Crownpoint, New Mexico on October 11, 1931. Parents Luciano Platero and Juanita Standly Platero Guerro. Date of death October 10, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque. A Registered Nurse all of her professional life. Sister Tonita P. Kirkpatrick, married to Demell Kirkpatrick; brother Johnny S. Guerro, sister Dorothy Chapin; Children Jolene M. Saavedra; Anita L. Saavedra; Bernice C. Saavedra; Duane R. Saavedra; Grandchildren Jonnie M. Ghahate and Mia Cedar Lopez. Step-children Larry Smith; Chris Smith; Tony Smith; Greg Smith; Susan Strickland and Steve Smith. Made countless impacts in the lives of her family, friends and the patients she took care of. Found peace and contentment in her marriage to Oliver R. Smith who she married on January 14, 1978. In lieu of flowers our mother would very much prefer a donation be made to Glory Christian Fellowship in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Her celebration of life service is Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Glory Christian Fellowship, 2417 Wyoming Blvd. NE in Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 15, 2019