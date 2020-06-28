Ross ArmijoRoss Armijo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Ross was born to Patsy Limon and Ross Armijo on Monday, March 13, 1950 in Albuquerque. He was pre-deceased by his parents, sister Vivian Armijo Cordova and stepfather Clyde Partch.He is survived by his life-partner, Nina Klastorin; daughter, Monica Montano and husband Nevin; grandchildren, Jazmyn, Breana, Nevin and Destiny; son, Ross Armijo Jr; granddaughters, Ezra and Azure Armijo; stepdaughters Mayera and Jessica Abeita and their children Elan, Graham and Archer; sister, Trudy Leyba and husband Julian; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be remembered and missed by many friends and extended family members who loved him dearly.He will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Veterans Cemetery at a date to be announced in the near future on French's Mortuary website.The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the Vietnam Veterans organizations of your choice. Please visit our online guest book for Ross at