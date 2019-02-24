Ross M. Vallone
|
Ross M. Vallone, Age 48, passed away Sunday,
February 17,
2019 of congestive heart failure. Ross had a passion for life and helping others.
He was a
wildland fire-
fighter here in
New Mexico
when he was younger. He did corrections in Torrance County and was a security guard at various places before he became ill. Ross was a very loving father to his children and cared about them and his family deeply.
Ross is survived by his loving parents, Frank and Kathy Vallone; fiancee,
Michelle Sibley; daughters, Novena (mother, Giovanta Apodaca), Aliasia,
and Teagan Vallone;
stepchildren, Kasey Sibley and Jovoni Leon.
Ross will be
greatly missed
by all who knew and loved him
Visitation will take place Monday, February 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Southern Chapel, 2400 Southern Blvd, Rio Rancho., where the Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Vista Verde Memorial Park following service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019