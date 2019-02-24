Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross M. Vallone. View Sign

Ross M. Vallone, Age 48, passed away Sunday,



February 17,



2019 of congestive heart failure. Ross had a passion for life and helping others.



He was a



wildland fire-



fighter here in



New Mexico



when he was younger. He did corrections in Torrance County and was a security guard at various places before he became ill. Ross was a very loving father to his children and cared about them and his family deeply.



Ross is survived by his loving parents, Frank and Kathy Vallone; fiancee,



Michelle Sibley; daughters, Novena (mother, Giovanta Apodaca), Aliasia,



and Teagan Vallone;



stepchildren, Kasey Sibley and Jovoni Leon.



Ross will be



greatly missed



by all who knew and loved him



Visitation will take place Monday, February 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Southern Chapel, 2400 Southern Blvd, Rio Rancho., where the Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Vista Verde Memorial Park following service.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



