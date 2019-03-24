Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Diesing. View Sign

Roy Diesing was called to his eternal home on



March 16, 2019. He was born in Roseville, Michigan on June 8, 1931. After high school he attended Los Angeles City College and later he graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War for two years in Alaska and two years in Louisiana working in ground control radar. He worked at the Jet Propulsion Lab in California before being recruited by Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM. He worked there for 35 years as a Mechanical Engineer, working as a Rocket Scientist in the space program. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Lydia. He is survived by his wife Carole, three



children, Philip



(Mary), Lisa



Cloeter (David), Steven (Joyce); half-sister, Luise Zeop (Ken);



seven grandchildren. Funeral



services took



place at Immanuel Lutheran



Church on March 19, 2019. Memorial gifts may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Gold SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or the Corrales Fire Department, 4920 Corrales Rd., Corrales, NM 87048. Please note on your check that your memorial gift is for Roy Diesing.



4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

(505) 892-9920 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

