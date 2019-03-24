Roy Diesing
Roy Diesing was called to his eternal home on
March 16, 2019. He was born in Roseville, Michigan on June 8, 1931. After high school he attended Los Angeles City College and later he graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War for two years in Alaska and two years in Louisiana working in ground control radar. He worked at the Jet Propulsion Lab in California before being recruited by Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM. He worked there for 35 years as a Mechanical Engineer, working as a Rocket Scientist in the space program. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Lydia. He is survived by his wife Carole, three
children, Philip
(Mary), Lisa
Cloeter (David), Steven (Joyce); half-sister, Luise Zeop (Ken);
seven grandchildren. Funeral
services took
place at Immanuel Lutheran
Church on March 19, 2019. Memorial gifts may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Gold SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or the Corrales Fire Department, 4920 Corrales Rd., Corrales, NM 87048. Please note on your check that your memorial gift is for Roy Diesing.
