Roy F. Hopper
Roy F. Hopper, 94, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Gayle Hopper; and many other family and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and his parents, Carl and Mellie. Roy was a WWII veteran and a faithful member of Northeast Church of Christ.
Services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:00 am at FRENCH - Lomas with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Roy at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019