Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Hopper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Hopper Obituary
Roy F. Hopper





Roy F. Hopper, 94, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Gayle Hopper; and many other family and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and his parents, Carl and Mellie. Roy was a WWII veteran and a faithful member of Northeast Church of Christ.

Services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:00 am at FRENCH - Lomas with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Roy at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now