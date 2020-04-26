Roy L. Wells
Roy L. "Sonny" Wells, 77, a veteran passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Wells; his mother, Helen Wells; and his step brother, Joe Medley. He is survived by his half-sister, Mona Rey Moiso; his nieces, Muriel Apodaca, Beverly Justus and Carlee Boscelli. Roy was born in Silver City, NM. He was raised in Mountainair, NM and a high school graduate. He worked at the Fairgrounds and TVI in the Tool Room for the Welding Dept and was a custodian at TVI. He was a crossing guard for APS for four years. Roy was a caring person. Roy traveled to many places and enjoyed life. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our online guestbook for Roy at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020