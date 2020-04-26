Roy L. Wells

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy L. Wells.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roy L. Wells



Roy L. "Sonny" Wells, 77, a veteran passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Wells; his mother, Helen Wells; and his step brother, Joe Medley. He is survived by his half-sister, Mona Rey Moiso; his nieces, Muriel Apodaca, Beverly Justus and Carlee Boscelli. Roy was born in Silver City, NM. He was raised in Mountainair, NM and a high school graduate. He worked at the Fairgrounds and TVI in the Tool Room for the Welding Dept and was a custodian at TVI. He was a crossing guard for APS for four years. Roy was a caring person. Roy traveled to many places and enjoyed life. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our online guestbook for Roy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.