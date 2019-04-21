Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Norman Romano. View Sign

Roy Norman Romano



2/1/1939 - 4/9/2019











Roy was called to join our Heavenly Father.



Roy was born in St. James, MO to Joseph and Alice



Romano. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and owned and operated Roy's Mobile Truck Tire Service in



Albuquerque, NM for many years.



A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday 4/23/19 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 5311 Phoenix Ave NE.



Roy Norman Romano2/1/1939 - 4/9/2019Roy was called to join our Heavenly Father.Roy was born in St. James, MO to Joseph and AliceRomano. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and owned and operated Roy's Mobile Truck Tire Service inAlbuquerque, NM for many years.A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday 4/23/19 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 5311 Phoenix Ave NE. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close