Roy Norman Romano
|
2/1/1939 - 4/9/2019
Roy was called to join our Heavenly Father.
Roy was born in St. James, MO to Joseph and Alice
Romano. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and owned and operated Roy's Mobile Truck Tire Service in
Albuquerque, NM for many years.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday 4/23/19 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 5311 Phoenix Ave NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019