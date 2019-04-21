Roy Norman Romano

Roy Norman Romano

2/1/1939 - 4/9/2019





Roy was called to join our Heavenly Father.

Roy was born in St. James, MO to Joseph and Alice

Romano. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and owned and operated Roy's Mobile Truck Tire Service in

Albuquerque, NM for many years.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday 4/23/19 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 5311 Phoenix Ave NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
