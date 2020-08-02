1/1
Rozanne Caserta
Rozanne Caserta (Bowers)





Rozanne Caserta (Bowers), age 75, passed away on

Friday, July 24, 2020, after fighting valiantly with chronic illness for many years. Through illness and hard times her strength and humor were unmatched.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Bowers; and son, David, who were by her side, hand in hand during her final hours.

In lieu of services due to the health epidemic, cards of well wishes are very welcome. Please visit our online guestbook for Rozanne at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
