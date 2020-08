Ruben Chavez1939-2020Ruben Chavez, age 80, passed away on, Wednesday,August 5, 2020. Services will be held at San Isidro Mission Church. A Public Viewing will be held at 5:30 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m., on Sunday,August 9, 2020. A Final Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, August 10, 2020. Interment will follow at San Isidro Cemetery. A complete obituary is available at