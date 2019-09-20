Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruben Gomez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruben Gomez











It has been three years since we have seen the beautiful face of our beloved Ruben Gomez, or felt the unconditional love and acceptance of his embrace. We miss the tears in his eyes as he told us how much he loved us and the gleam in them right before he said or did something he shouldn't.



When the pain of losing him becomes overwhelming, we remind ourselves he was never given to us. He was lent to us, and our grief becomes overwhelming gratitude for the 79 years of laughter, affection, unconditional love and beautiful music that we were blessed and honored to have known.



Dad, you will always be loved to the moon and the stars and â€¦â€¦.now to heaven



Rest in Glory



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 20, 2019

