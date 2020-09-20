Ruben Gomez
Happy four-year anniversary in Heaven Ruben Gomez
Because you taught us love, we rejoice knowing
you are pain free with God,
your parents and beloved brother Leo
Because you taught us passion, we stumble and struggle to gracefully handle the sorrow of losing you
Because you taught us faith, we know there is no healing without pain and no laughter without tears and
we must die to be reborn into eternal life and
be reunited with you
You are and will always be loved
to the moon and the stars
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.