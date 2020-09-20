1/1
Ruben Gomez
Ruben Gomez



Happy four-year anniversary in Heaven Ruben Gomez



Because you taught us love, we rejoice knowing

you are pain free with God,

your parents and beloved brother Leo



Because you taught us passion, we stumble and struggle to gracefully handle the sorrow of losing you



Because you taught us faith, we know there is no healing without pain and no laughter without tears and

we must die to be reborn into eternal life and

be reunited with you



You are and will always be loved

to the moon and the stars


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
