Ruben Gomez







Happy four-year anniversary in Heaven Ruben Gomez







Because you taught us love, we rejoice knowing



you are pain free with God,



your parents and beloved brother Leo







Because you taught us passion, we stumble and struggle to gracefully handle the sorrow of losing you







Because you taught us faith, we know there is no healing without pain and no laughter without tears and



we must die to be reborn into eternal life and



be reunited with you







You are and will always be loved



to the moon and the stars





