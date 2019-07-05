Ruben Saavedra Jr.

Ruben Saavedra Jr. (Gibbers)



Ruben Saavedra Jr., was born September 24th, 1969 and passed away June 27th, 2019. He was a Rancher, Live Stock Dealer. He is survived by his father and mother; Ruth and Ruben Saavedra, one brother; Richie, four daughters; Ashley, Justine, Shyann, Teddyann, two nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Cattleman Live Stock Auction, on Monday July 8th, 2019 at 6 p.m. Followed by a Mass Service July 9th, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019
