Ruben Salcido Prieto
On Thursday, November 28, 2019, Ruben Salcido Prieto went to be with the Lord at the age of 73. Ruben was born to Manuel and Natividad Prieto in Artesia, NM. He grew up in the Roswell area and graduated from Roswell High School in 1965. Ruben enlisted in the US Army in December 1965. On June 17, 1966, he married Frances. Ruben saw combat in Vietnam during 1966-67. Upon honorable discharge from the Army in 1968, Ruben and Frances moved from Ft. Polk, LA to Albuquerque, NM. In 1969 Ruben joined the Albuquerque Police Department. Ruben earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminology from the University of Albuquerque. In 1974, Ruben continued serving his country with the US Justice Department. He was assigned to Albuquerque, NM, Miami, FL, Ecuador, SA and Nogales, AZ. Later Ruben was promoted to supervisor working in Bogota, Colombia, and served in this capacity in Washington DC, finishing his career as Country Attache in the Dominican Republic. During his career he was recognized for his many contributions and accomplishments and earned various awards. Ruben was a loving and generous man dedicating himself to his various godchildren and fostering two young orphans, Luis and Diego Gracia, from Colombia whom he took in as his own sons. Ruben was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph and Albert Prieto; and his sister, Mary Ann Garcia. He is survived by his wife, Frances; his sons, Ruben John and Jacob Prieto; his brothers, Ben (Carmen) Prieto and Manuel (Mary Ann) Prieto; his granddaughter, Melanie Aurora and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 6:00 pm with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm at FRENCH- Rio Rancho, 1275 Unser Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM. A Mass will be held on Friday, December 6 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd, Rio Rancho with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque. The family would like to thank Ruben's caregivers, Silvia Gutierrez and Christina Geiger for the great care they gave him during the last 2-3 years. Please visit our online guestbook for Ruben at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 5, 2019