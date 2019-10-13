Ruby Clifton
Ruby H. Clifton Went home to be with God on Monday August 26th 2019. She was born on June 16th 1932 in Oscoela, Iowa. Ruby was predeceased by Marshall H. Clifton her husband of 58 years. Ruby is survived by; her children John Clifton and his wife Ann, Jeffrey Clifton, Susan McClain, and Denise Mastenbrook and her husband Brent; Ruby's grandchildren Brian Clifton, Jesse McClain, Ashley and her spouse Mike Russell, David McClain, and Christopher Mastenbrook; Ruby's Great Grandchildren; Dylan, Liam, and Kelsey.
The celebration of Ruby's life will be held at 10 AM in the morning of October 19, 2019 at Ridgecrest Christian Church 5300 Eastern Ave. SE Albuquerque, NM 87108.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019