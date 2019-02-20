Ruby Gonzales
Ruby Gonzales, Age 91, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 6:30-7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels , Located on 8th Street and Iron, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. A finial viewing will take place on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 8:30 am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, with a Mass to follow at 9:00 am. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2019