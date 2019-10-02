Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Jane Dennis. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Jane Dennis, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Ruby was born on May 28, 1931 in Ajo, AZ. Ruby was active in the Daughters of the Nile for many years. She will be remembered for her welcoming personality and how well she loved those around her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe D. Dennis; sister, Gloria Kelly; and granddaughter, Michelle Vaughn-Jones. She is survived by her children, Bev Vaughn and her husband, Gene, J. Dee Dennis, Jr., and Rick Dennis; grandchildren, Nicki Voights, Kim McGee, Dee Dennis, Rick Dennis and Cari Dennis; and thirteen great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico, 112 14th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit our online guestbook for Ruby at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



