Ruby M. Haley
Monte Haley went hone to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Monte was 95 years old having lived a full life. She was a wonderful Mom, loving wife, super grandmother, and very special friend. We rejoice that she is with Jesus now. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kologie; her son, S. Neil Kologie and his two daughters, Krystle and Amanda Kologie. The memorial service to honor her life will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019,at Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd NE, Rio Rancho NM 87124, at 1:00 p.m.
DANIELS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES SARA
4310 Sara Road
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
505-892-9920
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019