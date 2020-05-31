Ruby Saiz
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Saiz



Ruby C. Saiz born March 17, 1928 died peacefully at home on May 22, 2020. Ruby was born in Flagstaff, AZ to Donicio and Ida Garcia. Ruby married Frank B. Saiz on February 26, 1949 and had 3 children and 2 adopted children. Ruby retired from Presbyterian Hospital as a nursing assistant after 26 years of service. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and crocheting. She loved caring for others and touched everyone's heart who met her. She will be deeply missed.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents Donicio and Ida Garcia, brothers Frank Martinez, Jimmy Garcia, Rudy Garcia and Donnie Garcia. Also preceded by sisters Emma Martinez and Flora Garcia husband Frank B. Saiz and son David Saiz.

Ruby is survived by her children Maryann Michel, Frank Saiz Jr and wife Theresa, Tanya Hernandez and husband Joseph, and Sandra Saiz. Daughter-in-Law Linda Flores and husband Manuel. Ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved