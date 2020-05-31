Ruby Saiz







Ruby C. Saiz born March 17, 1928 died peacefully at home on May 22, 2020. Ruby was born in Flagstaff, AZ to Donicio and Ida Garcia. Ruby married Frank B. Saiz on February 26, 1949 and had 3 children and 2 adopted children. Ruby retired from Presbyterian Hospital as a nursing assistant after 26 years of service. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and crocheting. She loved caring for others and touched everyone's heart who met her. She will be deeply missed.



Ruby is preceded in death by her parents Donicio and Ida Garcia, brothers Frank Martinez, Jimmy Garcia, Rudy Garcia and Donnie Garcia. Also preceded by sisters Emma Martinez and Flora Garcia husband Frank B. Saiz and son David Saiz.



Ruby is survived by her children Maryann Michel, Frank Saiz Jr and wife Theresa, Tanya Hernandez and husband Joseph, and Sandra Saiz. Daughter-in-Law Linda Flores and husband Manuel. Ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.





