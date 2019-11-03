Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:30 AM Queen of Heaven Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Queen of Heaven Church Interment 10:00 AM Mt. Calvary Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Rudolph Sanchez







Rudolph SanchezBorn Barelas, NM February 17, 1927Beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Tata, departed the Earth, Friday Oct. 25, 2019 age 92. Lifelong resident of Albuquerque's North Valley, Rudy was Born in Barelas, NM graduate of St. Mary's HS 44', state spelling bee champ. Served honorably in US Navy WWII, served in the Korean Conflict, UNM graduate, BA Literature(education)/ Master's Bus Admin. Worked for 28 years Albuquerque Public Schools, teacher and respected School Principal, Longfellow, Ernie Pyle, Truman. Retired in 1985 and drove cars for National Car Rental for 25 years after. An avid, die-hard Lobo fan, Rudy was longtime athlete, legendary skills semi pro baseball, basketball for St. Mary's, he was a runner, golfer, fisherman, but exceeded in the role of Family Man, routinely boasting of his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and most recently his twin Great Granddaughters. A survivor of the Great Depression, poverty, and economic downturn, he certainly respected the value of a dollar, and saved, though he insisted he did not grow up, "poor." Married Herlinda Vigil, August 12, 1949 and embarked on a 66-year journey always dedicated to his wife, and built a family. In his later years he enjoyed the gym, a cheap cigar, checking the stock market, a good TV golf tournament, running errands, while tirelessly taking care of his disabled wife, but most friends and family will always remember Rudy for his uncanny wit, eclectic sense of humor, and his keen intelligence. He always came through with a needed laugh. Rudy is survived by his 4 sons, Rudolph Mark Sanchez, Matthew John Sanchez spouse Laura Sanchez, Ronald Luke Sanchez spouse Linda Cully, and Teles William Sanchez and his spouse Lisa Sanchez, 6 grandchildren, Jacob John Sanchez, Erlinda Renee Sanchez, Angela Marie Sanchez, Telesfor Elisha Sanchez, Emma Josephine Sanchez, and Erin Ella Sanchez, twin great granddaughters, Maya and Soleil Castellanos. He is also survived by his older sister, Angelina Chavez, 2 years his elder. Funeral services will be at Queen of Heaven Church Thursday November 7, 10:30am Rosary. Mass for the dead following at 11am, reception after. Rudy's remains will be interred at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 10:00am Friday November 8, 2019. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019

