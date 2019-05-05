Rudy A. Armijo
Rudy A. Armijo of Albuquerque was born August 27, 1954 and passed away on April 23, 2019.
Rudy will be missed and remembered for his great cooking skills, and delicious tamales. He loved gardening and was always ready to help a friend in need.
He was proceeded in Death by his parents Jimmy and Virginia Armijo; Brothers Johnny and
Donald.
He is survived by his brother Lupe and wife Barbra, Sisters Patricia, husband Frank, Irene and husband Alex, His two children daughter
Michelle, Son Mark and Five grand Children and one great grandchild and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Rosary will be recited for Rudy Friday May 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church 562 Atrisco Dr SW.
Reception following at Holy Family Parish Hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019