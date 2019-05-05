Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudy A. Armijo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rudy A. Armijo







Rudy A. Armijo of Albuquerque was born August 27, 1954 and passed away on April 23, 2019.



Rudy will be missed and remembered for his great cooking skills, and delicious tamales. He loved gardening and was always ready to help a friend in need.



He was proceeded in Death by his parents Jimmy and Virginia Armijo; Brothers Johnny and



Donald.



He is survived by his brother Lupe and wife Barbra, Sisters Patricia, husband Frank, Irene and husband Alex, His two children daughter



Michelle, Son Mark and Five grand Children and one great grandchild and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Rosary will be recited for Rudy Friday May 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church 562 Atrisco Dr SW.



Reception following at Holy Family Parish Hall.



Rudy A. ArmijoRudy A. Armijo of Albuquerque was born August 27, 1954 and passed away on April 23, 2019.Rudy will be missed and remembered for his great cooking skills, and delicious tamales. He loved gardening and was always ready to help a friend in need.He was proceeded in Death by his parents Jimmy and Virginia Armijo; Brothers Johnny andDonald.He is survived by his brother Lupe and wife Barbra, Sisters Patricia, husband Frank, Irene and husband Alex, His two children daughterMichelle, Son Mark and Five grand Children and one great grandchild and many aunts, uncles and cousins.A Rosary will be recited for Rudy Friday May 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church 562 Atrisco Dr SW.Reception following at Holy Family Parish Hall. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close