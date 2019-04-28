Rudy A. Gonzales







Rudy A. Gonzales, 66, a lifelong resident of Tijeras and the East Mountains died Friday, April 12, 2019 in Alb, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents; Fermin and Angelina Griego Gonzales of Tijeras. He is survived by a son, Mario (Caroline) and a daughter, Ivy, a sister, Dora Gonzales McComb (Lewis); two brothers, Clifford Gonzales (Sandra) and Fermin Gonzales Jr.; two granddaughters, Aubrey Marie and Presley Olivia, nieces; Beverly Chavez, Ida McComb and nephews; Fermin Gonzales III, Timothy Smith, Bryan Richards, and several other nieces and nephews.



Rudy was the original owner and operator for many years of the Ponderosa Bar and Restaurant on South Hwy 14. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends that knew him over the years, he was a stranger to no one. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Carolino Canyon.



