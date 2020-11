Rudy W. Gutierrez







Rudy W. Gutierrez passed away on Saturday October 31st, 2020 in Albuquerque NM. He was born in Barstow, CA to parents Eloy Gutierrez and Carmen Cordova-Gutierrez on January 22, 1953.



He is survived by his mother Carmen Loconto, step-father Jim Loconto; sister Nola Waters, her husband Glen and his sister Lucinda Compton; his fiancée Fran Chavez; his children Eric Gutierrez, Anthony Gutierrez; step-children Gerald Abeyta, Carmen Estrada, Richard Estrada (deceased) and his 11 grandchildren.



Rudy served in the US Army in 1971 in Vietnam. His main career was in the jewelry industry for 35 years managing at Zales, Gordon's Jewlers and finally Fast Fix Jewelry Repair where he retired.



Services to honor Rudy are currently pending.





