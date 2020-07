Rudy M. Sanchez Jr.



1/3/65 - 7/9/11







It's been 9yrs. since the good Lord called you to his heavenly kingdom. Not a day goes by without you close in our hearts, prayers and thoughts. We miss you dearly, but knowing you are in a safe and restful place, gently eases the pain. R.I.P my Hito



Mom, Dad, and your loving family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store