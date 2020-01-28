Rudy William Buckner
Rudy, age 72, was a devoted, loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents; Rudy and Consuelo Buckner and brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Cindy and daughter Jessica; siblings Rick Buckner, Shirley Budetti, Sandra Worden and husband Dick, Shelly Padilla, aunt Mary Lou Armijo, uncle Charlie Vau and wife Betty, uncles Alfred and Henry Buckner, aunts Rosemary, Dolores and Marsha Buckner.
A Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary at 5415 Fortuna Rd NW on Thursday January 30th at 11 a.m with a reception to follow.
