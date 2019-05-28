Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell D. Snyder M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell D. Snyder, M.D.



9/18/32 - 5/22/19







Russ, 86, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Philadelphia, PA, his



childhood was



spent on the campus of the Lutheran Theological



Seminary, where his father was a professor. He attended Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania Medical



School. He interned at Bryn Mawr Hospital and did his residency at the University of Colorado. This was interrupted by an obligatory 2-year stint in the Army, which sent him to Heidelberg, Germany. Upon returning to the States, he completed his residency and, in 1967, accepted a job at the University of New Mexico Medical School. He was the first pediatric neurologist in the state and for many years, the only such physician at UNM. During his accomplished and distinguished career, he served on more than 30 committees or boards at UNM, chairing several. He was an examiner for the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology for 36 years.



Russ received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Child Neurology Society in 2010 for his contributions to research, ethics and medical textbooks and for his constructive leadership.



Russ was well-known to his students and colleagues for the "Snyderisms" he gave during grand



rounds at the hospital. Though not always original, these statements were meant to impart wisdom and advice with a dose of humor and humility, such as "the most certain way to look foolish is to predict the future." He was patient and perceptive and always ready to do the right thing. He showed unfailing fairness, insight, kindness, and common sense in both his work and family life. And who could miss his dry sense of humor! He was predeceased by his wife, Alicia, in 2016. He is survived by his son, Phillip, of Albuquerque, his daughter Christine Cumpston (Rusty), of Monte Sereno, CA, and two grandsons.



He loved cars, reading, running, travel and his many generations of dogs.



A "Snyderism" he used to say to his kids was, "Don't let the bastards get you down". We won't, Dad, and thanks.



There will be no services, at Russ' request. If desired, donations in his name may be made to the or the Humane Society.



Russell D. Snyder, M.D.9/18/32 - 5/22/19Russ, 86, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Philadelphia, PA, hischildhood wasspent on the campus of the Lutheran TheologicalSeminary, where his father was a professor. He attended Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania MedicalSchool. He interned at Bryn Mawr Hospital and did his residency at the University of Colorado. This was interrupted by an obligatory 2-year stint in the Army, which sent him to Heidelberg, Germany. Upon returning to the States, he completed his residency and, in 1967, accepted a job at the University of New Mexico Medical School. He was the first pediatric neurologist in the state and for many years, the only such physician at UNM. During his accomplished and distinguished career, he served on more than 30 committees or boards at UNM, chairing several. He was an examiner for the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology for 36 years.Russ received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Child Neurology Society in 2010 for his contributions to research, ethics and medical textbooks and for his constructive leadership.Russ was well-known to his students and colleagues for the "Snyderisms" he gave during grandrounds at the hospital. Though not always original, these statements were meant to impart wisdom and advice with a dose of humor and humility, such as "the most certain way to look foolish is to predict the future." He was patient and perceptive and always ready to do the right thing. He showed unfailing fairness, insight, kindness, and common sense in both his work and family life. And who could miss his dry sense of humor! He was predeceased by his wife, Alicia, in 2016. He is survived by his son, Phillip, of Albuquerque, his daughter Christine Cumpston (Rusty), of Monte Sereno, CA, and two grandsons.He loved cars, reading, running, travel and his many generations of dogs.A "Snyderism" he used to say to his kids was, "Don't let the bastards get you down". We won't, Dad, and thanks.There will be no services, at Russ' request. If desired, donations in his name may be made to the or the Humane Society. Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.