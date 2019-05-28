Russell D. Snyder, M.D.
9/18/32 - 5/22/19
Russ, 86, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Philadelphia, PA, his
childhood was
spent on the campus of the Lutheran Theological
Seminary, where his father was a professor. He attended Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania Medical
School. He interned at Bryn Mawr Hospital and did his residency at the University of Colorado. This was interrupted by an obligatory 2-year stint in the Army, which sent him to Heidelberg, Germany. Upon returning to the States, he completed his residency and, in 1967, accepted a job at the University of New Mexico Medical School. He was the first pediatric neurologist in the state and for many years, the only such physician at UNM. During his accomplished and distinguished career, he served on more than 30 committees or boards at UNM, chairing several. He was an examiner for the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology for 36 years.
Russ received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Child Neurology Society in 2010 for his contributions to research, ethics and medical textbooks and for his constructive leadership.
Russ was well-known to his students and colleagues for the "Snyderisms" he gave during grand
rounds at the hospital. Though not always original, these statements were meant to impart wisdom and advice with a dose of humor and humility, such as "the most certain way to look foolish is to predict the future." He was patient and perceptive and always ready to do the right thing. He showed unfailing fairness, insight, kindness, and common sense in both his work and family life. And who could miss his dry sense of humor! He was predeceased by his wife, Alicia, in 2016. He is survived by his son, Phillip, of Albuquerque, his daughter Christine Cumpston (Rusty), of Monte Sereno, CA, and two grandsons.
He loved cars, reading, running, travel and his many generations of dogs.
A "Snyderism" he used to say to his kids was, "Don't let the bastards get you down". We won't, Dad, and thanks.
There will be no services, at Russ' request. If desired, donations in his name may be made to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2019