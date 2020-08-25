1/
Russell Gene Blair
Russell Gene "Yogi" Blair

Russell Blair passed away June 25,2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Shorty and Rene, brother Charles, sisters Janet and Joan and wife Donna. He had no children of his own. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and a stepdaughter.

Yogi was Vietnam Vet, a devoted son, husband and Uncle. He loved fishing, hunting and BBQing with family.



At this time, due to Covid, there is no service scheduled.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
