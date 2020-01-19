Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Hall Jr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Monte Vista Christian Church 3501 Campus Blvd. NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Pritchett Hall Jr.







Lt. Col. Russell Pritchett Hall, Jr. USAF, Ret., age 98, of Newnan, Georgia, previously of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born on Sunday, August 7, 1921 in Lyons, Indiana to the late Russell Pritchett Hall, Sr. and the late Ruth Hoyland Hall. Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ann Earp Hall and his sister Marilyn Hall Flynt. He is survived by his brothers, Dr. C. Robert Hall and wife Barbara of Tempe, AZ, Dr. James G. Hall and wife Jan of Silver Spring, MD; children, Dr. Russell P. Hall III and wife Jean of Chapel Hill, NC, Pamela Hall O'Hara and husband William of Newnan, GA, and Elizabeth Hall Coles of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Anna Quarles and husband Jackson, John Hall and wife Bridget, Melissa Koss and husband Gregory, Eric Wehrman and wife Erin, Jennifer Wardlow and husband Darren, William Deeker and wife Kara and Andrew Coles; great-grandchildren Emma, Jamison, Connor, Logan, Brooklyn, Tanner, Brooke, Samuel, Jacob, Evelyn, Ainsley and Margot; numerous devoted nieces and nephews; and many friends in Albuquerque and Newnan.



Russell grew up in Versailles, Missouri. In 1939, while attending Central College in Fayette, Missouri, he joined the National Guard and was mobilized to active duty in 1940. Russell was appointed to Aviation Cadet in the Army Air Force and after training as a bombardier, he was assigned to the 323rd Bombardment Group and flew 54 missions, including D-Day. After the war he enrolled at the University of Illinois receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree. Russell and Ann were married in January 1947. After working in Kansas City, MO for five years, Russell and Ann moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Russell worked at Sandia Corporation until retirement. After Ann's death in 2016, Russell relocated to Newnan, GA where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and William O'Hara. Russell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was active in his church and in his community. He was especially devoted to the Meals on Wheels ministry which he participated in for many years. He enjoyed learning throughout his life including to read and speak Spanish, to study American history, botany, and genealogy. Russell lived a life of faith, of love, and of devotion to his God, his country, his family, and his friends. He will be missed and always remembered.



Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Monte Vista Christian Church, 3501 Campus Blvd. NE, 87106. A private interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Russell's name to the Sacred Journey Hospice Foundation



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Russell Pritchett Hall Jr.Lt. Col. Russell Pritchett Hall, Jr. USAF, Ret., age 98, of Newnan, Georgia, previously of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born on Sunday, August 7, 1921 in Lyons, Indiana to the late Russell Pritchett Hall, Sr. and the late Ruth Hoyland Hall. Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ann Earp Hall and his sister Marilyn Hall Flynt. He is survived by his brothers, Dr. C. Robert Hall and wife Barbara of Tempe, AZ, Dr. James G. Hall and wife Jan of Silver Spring, MD; children, Dr. Russell P. Hall III and wife Jean of Chapel Hill, NC, Pamela Hall O'Hara and husband William of Newnan, GA, and Elizabeth Hall Coles of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Anna Quarles and husband Jackson, John Hall and wife Bridget, Melissa Koss and husband Gregory, Eric Wehrman and wife Erin, Jennifer Wardlow and husband Darren, William Deeker and wife Kara and Andrew Coles; great-grandchildren Emma, Jamison, Connor, Logan, Brooklyn, Tanner, Brooke, Samuel, Jacob, Evelyn, Ainsley and Margot; numerous devoted nieces and nephews; and many friends in Albuquerque and Newnan.Russell grew up in Versailles, Missouri. In 1939, while attending Central College in Fayette, Missouri, he joined the National Guard and was mobilized to active duty in 1940. Russell was appointed to Aviation Cadet in the Army Air Force and after training as a bombardier, he was assigned to the 323rd Bombardment Group and flew 54 missions, including D-Day. After the war he enrolled at the University of Illinois receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree. Russell and Ann were married in January 1947. After working in Kansas City, MO for five years, Russell and Ann moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Russell worked at Sandia Corporation until retirement. After Ann's death in 2016, Russell relocated to Newnan, GA where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and William O'Hara. Russell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was active in his church and in his community. He was especially devoted to the Meals on Wheels ministry which he participated in for many years. He enjoyed learning throughout his life including to read and speak Spanish, to study American history, botany, and genealogy. Russell lived a life of faith, of love, and of devotion to his God, his country, his family, and his friends. He will be missed and always remembered.Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Monte Vista Christian Church, 3501 Campus Blvd. NE, 87106. A private interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Russell's name to the Sacred Journey Hospice Foundation https://www.sacredjourneyhospice.com/help-us-serve or Meals on Wheels, Albuquerque, NM, mow-nm.org . Please visit our online guestbook for Russell at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close