Russell Kenneth Parsons







Col. Russell K. Parsons died peacefully at his home in Solterra Senior Living Center in Chandler, AZ on April 17, 2020. He was 90 years old.



Born in Harvey, ND on September 15, 1929, was a career Air Force officer who served three tours of duty at Kirtland Air Force Base, the first starting in 1959 and the final one as commander of the Special Weapons Lab from 1973-76. After retirement he worked as a consultant to several local defense contractors.



His survivors include Russ Parsons (Kathy) of Long Beach, CA, Ron Parsons (Kim) of Greeley, CO, Boo Folkner (Roby) of Chandler, AZ, and Jeff Parsons (Shauneen) of Albuquerque, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



At his request, there will be no services. He has asked that donations be made to the charity.



